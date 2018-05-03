Seabreeze High School band program grows under director's leadership

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Seabreeze High School Instrumental Music Program Director Jarrod "Mr. K" Koskoski is this week's News 6 Getting Results Award winner.

Koskoski has been the director at Seabreeze High School for four years, and under his leadership, participation has doubled. The orchestra went from string-only instruments to a full symphony.

The students call him "Mr. K" and many call his classroom a home away from home.

"It's just a warm, comfortable environment," junior Veronica Montgomery said.

Montgomery nominated "Mr. K" for the News 6 Getting Results Award.

"He understands us," she said. "Anything that we have problems with, whether it's school or life, he's there to help us, and he always has the right things to say."

That family atmosphere has translated into performance success, with the program earning accolades and being invited to perform at sporting events across the Southeast. Trophies and plaques are displayed around their rehearsal space.

"It's not just about the music or performance or anything else that they're doing," Koskoski said. "It's about them growing as people."

The program has been invited to perform at London's New Year's Day Parade and Festival on January 1.

Koskoski said he likes to use humor in class, but he still holds the students to a high standard.

"It's fun to learn. It should be an enjoyable experience. But you have to be careful to use the word fun, it's not always a party, but it should be an enjoyable experience," he said.

The group is still raising funds for their trip. Anyone who'd like to help can contribute to the band's Gofundme account or mail checks directly to:

Seabreeze Band Parents Association

2700 N. Oleander Ave.

Daytona Beach, FL 32118

