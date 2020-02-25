Veteran shares his journey with hip replacement surgery

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 12-year Army veteran who served as an airborne paratrooper had life-changing surgeries to his hips and knees.

Raymond Remak, 53, remembered the moment he reached a breaking point.

“One day I jumped out of the vehicle to go to work and I couldn’t move,” Remak said.

He said he knew right away he needed to go to the hospital, where he quickly learned he would need hip replacement surgery.

“We did a big workup and I couldn’t believe that he was only 53 years old and had two horrible hips,” said Dr. Jeff Petrie, orthopedic surgeon with Orlando Health.

Petrie said Remak’s condition was caused by osteoarthritis. In addition to hip surgery, Petrie said Remak also needed surgery on both knees.

In January, Remak completed his third surgery and said his life has changed for the better. He plans to have his final surgery this year.

“I feel like a new person. I mean, I don’t even know how to explain it,” Remak said.

Petrie said his youngest patient hip replacement surgery was 16 and his oldest was 96 years old.

“With the longevity of hip replacements now, I think that surgeons -- we feel more comfortable putting in hip replacements in younger and younger people to improve their quality of life and improve their pain,” Petrie said.