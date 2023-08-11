Getting Results at Home: Erik von Ancken tackles DIY home repairs. Your project could be next

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 is now Getting Results at Home -- YOUR home!

Did you know that longtime News 6 anchor and space expert Erik von Ancken is also a do-it-yourself nut?

Check out his Facebook page, where you can see that he fixes anything and everything. His latest home project was taking apart his mother-in-law’s dryer when it stopped working. Erik discovered the heating element had gone bad, so he replaced it with a new one, and it only cost him $27!

Erik learned a long time ago that he could save money by doing home repairs himself. And YOU can, too! Sure, some projects are better off for a handyman or licensed professional, so Erik will show you how to do the simple things that just about anyone could do -- things around the house you’d love to tackle if only you had the knowledge, time or money.

Ever wondered how often to clean out your lint screen and why it’s so important (Erik found out the hard way!)? How about patching that hole in your wall that annoys the heck out of you? Why is your disposal jammed and how do you un-jam it? Could you install your own flooring (yes!)? Why does your toilet keep running? How hard is it to fix drywall (spoiler alert: it’s not!)? Why do those picture-hanging hooks always pull out and fall down? What’s the difference between satin, eggshell and flat paint? Why are ants coming inside only certain times of the year and what do you do about it???

Each week, Erik will pick one project and bring his tools and DIY supplies to YOUR house or apartment! That’s right. Send us some pictures of your project, give us a brief description about what’s wrong, and send us your name, phone number, email address and home address and we might pick your project! Be sure to include where is it in your home, how it happened, how long it has been that way and whether you tried to fix it.

Erik is willing to tackle just about anything but he is not a licensed or certified professional, so he cannot do electrical or plumbing work. Even if Erik can’t fix your project, together with the expertise of Ace Hardware, he’ll try to point you in the right direction. Just use the form below to submit your project and we’ll go from there.

Every Monday morning on News 6 at 9 a.m. and News 6 at Noon, we’ll reveal where we’re Getting Results at Home (it could be your home!) and we’ll show you how Erik tackled the project of the week, so you can try tackling it at your home.

Saving money is the best part about doing it yourself, but the fun part is learning what you’re truly capable of. Erik learns something every time he fixes something (and especially when he can’t fix it!). Combined with the experts and expertise from Ace Hardware, Erik will do his best to get results. And if he can’t, he’ll point you in the right direction and we’ll all learn from it.

Remember, tell us about your project so we can get results at your home.

News 6′s brand new do-it-yourself segment “Getting Results at Home” begins Monday, September 11.