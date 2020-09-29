Are you a trailblazer, enthusiastic player-coach, creative and inspiring leader who is willing to get your hands dirty? Do you want to impact the future of a great local media company? If you are up to a challenge, Graham Media Group is looking for a visionary to work with our local media hubs on building a 21st Century sales organization and the salesforce of the future.

The of Director of Strategic Revenue Growth is a corporate position that will be responsible for multiplatform revenue, driving digital confidence and driving digital talent at Graham Media Group’s local media hubs. Director of Strategic Revenue Growth will also identify training needs and opportunities and direct the sales learning needed to build confidence, knowledge and revenue. The Director of Strategic Revenue Growth will strategically and tactically work with the Senior Director, Brand Agency & Sales Strategy, VP & Chief Innovation Officer, VP Sales, National Digital Sales Manager, station managers and sales leaders to drive the right metrics and practices to achieve revenue goals.

This role must build strong relationships in local markets, with the local management team, local account executives, support personnel and with third-party partners in a collaborative and effective manner.

• Provide a Vision for Digital Revenue Growth Strategies

Work closely with station management to identify ideal market opportunities for Omne and Omne Promotions. Bring a firm understanding of the strengths of digital marketing with a mindset to help maximize revenue growth for our customers and the team.

• Inspire and Train a Top Notch Sales Team

Stations will look to you as the ultimate source of knowledge! As such, this role will be the hub of information from all information sources from vendors, Google, Facebook & more. Onboarding, training & certification will be key to maintain for the sales teams.

• Client Results Leadership for Retention

This role will own advanced reporting strategy for Omne with a keen focus on customer retention. The role will own the strategic decisions while also providing thought leadership to the team on cross-channel media attribution & conversion optimization for customers. Take an active role on reporting calls with top clients for retention purposes.

Job Requirements

Bachelor’s degree strongly preferred

A minimum of 5 years of sales leadership and digital agency experience

World-class communication and presentation skills, both in person and via webinars

Expert knowledge in all areas of digital marketing solutions (SEO, SEM, Mobile, Display, Platforms, Branded Content, Social, OTT, etc.)

Proficient in Salesforce.com, Microsoft Office Suite, Google Marketing Platform, Google Ad Manager, Facebook Ads and online screen sharing tools

Digital thought leader and technology evangelist. Network nationally, regionally, and locally to stay abreast of emerging digital trends, rates, product solutions and competitors

Skillful at driving data-driven and client-driven insights for both internal and external customers

Expert in data-driven ad technologies

Flexible and able to work in a constantly evolving role while consistently achieving goals

Director of Strategic Revenue Growth will be responsible for managing their own travel schedule and coordinating with stations for market visits

Must be willing to travel to different GMG markets

Location:

Graham Digital

550 West Lafayette Blvd.

Detroit, Michigan 48028

(can be remote – with 50% travel)

To apply please send resume via email to:

Stephanie Slagle, Senior Director, Brand Agency & Sales Strategy

sslagle@grahammedia.com

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment investigative background check including employment/education verifications and reference checks, and a pre-employment drug screen.

No Phone Calls Please

Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, Graham Media Group will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.