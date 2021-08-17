Sales Account Specialist - Social News Desk

The company:

Social News Desk (SND) was founded in 2010 by two journalists who were on a mission to help local news succeed on Facebook and Twitter. Since then, the company has exploded as the world’s preeminent social media partner for newsrooms. Join us!

We’re on the leading edge of organic and paid social media strategy, software and tech-enabled services for news.

We offer competitive salary and bonus structure, as well as a strong benefits package that includes medical, dental, vision and 401k ... plus a really fun, remote-work environment (before, during and after the pandemic).

We love to innovate and make a difference for journalists.

The position

We’re looking for a full-time Sales Account Specialist to help build SND Promotions: our proprietary, tech-enabled service that helps media companies convert their best content into ads that are optimized for audience acquisition, lead gen or even TV tune-in.

Your mission will be to generate new business by locating, developing, defining, negotiating and closing new relationships, as well as working with existing clients to grow average monthly ad spend across our quickly-growing list of media clients.

The ideal candidate is an energetic self starter who isn’t afraid of casting a wide net.

Responsibilities will include outbound sales, inbound sales and existing-customer growth. Three to five years’ experience in digital marketing/advertising sales preferred. Occasional travel to conferences and client meetings, as appropriate (when considered safe to do so.)

Ad

If you’re excited about helping media companies thrive by leveraging cutting-edge technology, as well as your own digital-advertising expertise to grow audience, then this might be the perfect role for you!

Duties include:

Advise news/media clients on their social media acquisition ads strategy by leveraging product expertise and research to create an effective content-to-conversion plan in line with the client’s goals.

Serve as the Subject Matter Expert (SME) on all SND software, services and advertising technology, as well as staying up to date with the changing digital landscape.

Collaborate and coordinate efforts with the Paid Social Strategy team, Client Success team and leadership team to successfully onboard new clients and ensure the relevant knowledge and resources are leveraged to solve complex client issues.

Focus on both retention of current clients and growth within current portfolio, as well as substantially expanding the client list.

Proactively gather, analyze and synthesize client and SND’s data across all areas of the client’s business, highlighting client performance against agreed-upon performance metrics and industry KPIs.

Consistently follow-up with the Paid Social Strategy team and the clients on the effectiveness of ongoing digital campaigns.

Build and maintain an organized CRM/database of prospects and regularly communicate with leadership on health of sales funnel.

The location:

Wherever you are! This position is work from home (even after the pandemic!). Employees are required to maintain their own in-home office space that is dedicated, quiet, professional and suitable for webcam discussions with clients. Standard office hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, with some off-hours work expected when customer needs warrant.

Interested? Please apply:

Please send cover letter, resume and references to: Kim Wilson at kwilson@socialnewsdesk.com.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

Ad

Social News Desk/GMG is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, Social News Desk will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.