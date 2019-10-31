Get spooky at these Halloween events in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - With the presence of theme parks that display their seasonal decorations in August and a year-round bar dedicated to the holiday, it is easy to say Central Florida residents take Halloween seriously.
There may not be cool weather to accompany your trick-or-treating or costume party, but our selection of creepy celebrations are sure to make you feel frightful in the right kind of way.
Halloween at Cranes Roost
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
When: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday
Admission: Free
Extra info: Take part in a family-friendly trick-or-treat event including a costume contest, live music and dancing.
Halloween Swamp Nights Airboat Rides
When: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday
Admission: $25 adults, $20 children 11 and under
Extra info: Spend your holiday night on a 30-minute airboat ride through a swamp, complete with spooky tales and wildlife.
A Petrified Forest
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
When: Gates open at 7:30 p.m. but event starts at sundown Thursday.
Admission: $20 to $35
Extra info: Take fright in a local haunted house and trail attraction recommended for ages 13 and older.
Darkest Fears Haunted Attraction
When: 6 p.m. Thursday to midnight.
Admission: $5 for adults and $3 for children
Extra info: Stop by and scream in terror from this homemade haunted house attraction allowing ages 6 and up to enter.
Wall St. Plaza's 19th annual Plazaween
When: 8 p.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. Friday.
Admission: Prices vary per participating bar.
Extra info: The essential 21+ Halloween block party in the heart of downtown Orlando, featuring live music.
Halloween at Old Town
When: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday
Admission: Free
Extra info: An all-ages Trick-or-treat event with a costume contest located in Kissimmee's Old Town neighborhood.
Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights
When: Gates open at 6:30 p.m. but arriving in advance is encouraged. Event runs through Nov. 2.
Admission: $67.99 online advance pricing.
Extra info: Universal Orlando Resort's legendary Halloween Horror Nights returns this year featuring nightmare-inducing icons from your favorite horror titles.
Halloween Night with Switch '80s & '90s Mixtape Dance Party
When: 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Thursday
Admission: Free
Extra info: Enjoy the Halloween of yesteryear with a decades-themed dance and costume party located at Lake Nona's only food hall.
Ninth Annual Pumpkins & Munchkins Trick-Or-Treat Trail
Where: 356 S Park Ave., Winter Park, FL 32789
When: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday
Admission: Free
Extra info: All ages trick-or-treat trail in the heart of Winter Park with activities for every member of the family feeling spooky.
