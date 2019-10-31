Get spooky at these Halloween events in Central Florida

iStock/mphillips007﻿

ORLANDO, Fla. - With the presence of theme parks that display their seasonal decorations in August and a year-round bar dedicated to the holiday, it is easy to say Central Florida residents take Halloween seriously.

There may not be cool weather to accompany your trick-or-treating or costume party, but our selection of creepy celebrations are sure to make you feel frightful in the right kind of way.

Halloween at Cranes Roost

Where : 274 Cranes Roost Blvd

Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

When : 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday

Admission: Free

Extra info: Take part in a family-friendly trick-or-treat event including a costume contest, live music and dancing.

Click here for more information. 274 Cranes Roost BlvdSprings, FL 327015 p.m. to 9 p.mThursdayFreeTake part in a family-friendly trick-or-treat event including a costume contest, live music and dancing.more information.



Halloween Swamp Nights Airboat Rides

MIAMI - JUNE 06: Republican presidential candidate John McCain rides on an airboat as he visits the Everglades June 6, 2008 in Miami, Florida. Seated in the front row (L-R) John?s wife Cindy McCain, daughter Meghan McCain and Florida Governor… Where: 28500 E Colonial Dr.

When: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday

Admission: $25 adults, $20 children 11 and under

Extra info: Spend your holiday night on a 30-minute airboat ride through a swamp, complete with spooky tales and wildlife.

Click here for more information.

A Petrified Forest

Where: 1360 E. Altamonte Dr

Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

When: Gates open at 7:30 p.m. but event starts at sundown Thursday.

Admission: $20 to $35

Extra info: Take fright in a local haunted house and trail attraction recommended for ages 13 and older.

Click here for more information.

Darkest Fears Haunted Attraction

Where: 4364 NE 140th Place, Anthony, Fl 32617

When: 6 p.m. Thursday to midnight.

Admission: $5 for adults and $3 for children

Extra info: Stop by and scream in terror from this homemade haunted house attraction allowing ages 6 and up to enter.

Click here for more information.

Wall St. Plaza's 19th annual Plazaween

Where: 25 Wall St., Orlando, FL, 32801

When: 8 p.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. Friday.

Admission: Prices vary per participating bar.

Extra info: The essential 21+ Halloween block party in the heart of downtown Orlando, featuring live music.

Click here for more information.

Halloween at Old Town

Pexels Where: 5770 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, FL 34746

When: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday

Admission: Free

Extra info: An all-ages Trick-or-treat event with a costume contest located in Kissimmee's Old Town neighborhood.

Click here for more information.

Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights

Where: 6000 Universal Blvd., Orlando, FL 32819

When: Gates open at 6:30 p.m. but arriving in advance is encouraged. Event runs through Nov. 2.

Admission: $67.99 online advance pricing.

Extra info: Universal Orlando Resort's legendary Halloween Horror Nights returns this year featuring nightmare-inducing icons from your favorite horror titles.

Click here for more information.

Halloween Night with Switch ' 80s & ' 90s Mixtape Dance Party

Where: 6877 Tavistock Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL 32827

When: 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Thursday

Admission: Free

Extra info: Enjoy the Halloween of yesteryear with a decades-themed dance and costume party located at Lake Nona's only food hall.

Click here for more information.

Ninth Annual Pumpkins & Munchkins Trick-Or-Treat Trail

Where: 356 S Park Ave., Winter Park, FL 32789​​​​​​​

When: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday

Admission: Free

Extra info: All ages trick-or-treat trail in the heart of Winter Park with activities for every member of the family feeling spooky.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.