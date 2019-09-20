Company creates sexy Mr. Rogers costume

Paying tribute or ruining a childhood memory?

You decide what this new Halloween costume is trying to do.

The site behind the sexy "Handmaid's Tale" costume has done it again, This time with Fred Rogers.

Yandy.com's "nicest neighbor" costume is certainly a unique take on the beloved host of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."

The costume includes a red V-neck knit sweater, a detached collar and tie and high-waisted gray shorts.

The outfit costs around $60.

You can complete the look with hand puppets and a gray vinyl wig, but it will cost you an additional $13.

