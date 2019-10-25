Halloween goals: Family creates adorable claw machine costume

There couldn't be a cuter Halloween costume than two girls riding around in “The Claw.”

Andrea Mary Louise, of Philadelphia, posted photos and videos to Facebook showing off her family's “most ambitious costume to date.”

She was proud to show off what they pulled and rightfully so. This “crazy idea” of hers is Halloween costume perfection.

By the looks of the photos, a wagon was made into “The Claw” and two precious girls dressed as Beanie Baby stuffed animals are riding inside.

I mean the machine even has a joy stick, money collector and prize slot. And at night it lights up.

The girls look overjoyed to be riding around in this awesome costume as they took it out for a spin at their first trunk or treat of the year.

This couple certainly outdid themselves. Can’t wait to see what they do next year.

(Credit: Andrea Mary Louise)

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.