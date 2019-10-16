Mom's blue Halloween bucket post goes viral for autism awareness

Children will be hitting the streets to go trick-or-treating in just weeks.

It can be a stressful time for parents who have children with disabilities, so Omairis Taylor took to Facebook to raise awareness for autism with a blue Halloween bucket.

Taylor said the blue bucket signifies a child has autism and could be nonverbal, meaning they can't say "trick or treat" when participating in Halloween festivities.

"My son is 3 years old and has autism," the post said. "He is nonverbal. Last year houses will wait for him to say TRICK OR TREAT in order for him to get a piece of candy and there I go explaining the situation for the next 5 blocks. This year we will be trying the BLUE BUCKET to signify he has autism. Please allow him(or anyone with a BLUE BUCKET) to enjoy this day and don't worry I'll still say TRICK OR TREAT for him, ill get my mom candy tax later. This holiday is hard enough without any added stress. Thank you in advance."

Taylor's post is not in reference to a similar project where a teal pumpkin represents a house that offers allergy-free candy.

The mom hoped her message would be spread far and wide to offer acceptance of all children partaking in Halloween, and based on the number of times it's been shared, she succeeded.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.