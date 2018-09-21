Most Instagram-worthy pumpkin patches in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The leaves may not be changing, but fall is technically here, which means it's time for a new profile picture to celebrate the season.

By now, your feed is probably filled with festive photos and you don't want to be the only one on your friends list missing out on the fall fun.

Pumpkin patches have been popping up all over Central Florida and they make the perfect backdrop for a fall-themed photo shoot.

So, put on your flannel and grab your kids or your dog and check out these local pumpkin patches where selfies are encouraged.

Want your picture or patch added? Email acutway@wkmg.com for a chance to be included.

Horsepower Ranch Fall Festival

280 Campbell Ranch RunGeneva, FL 3273210 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 27-28$5Extra info: Food, vendors, face painting and pick your own pumpkins at $1 per pound



Santa's Christmas Tree Forest

35317 Huff RoadEustis, FL 32736Open weekends and select days Sept. 29 to Oct. 28$5 general admission, wristbands available for purchase for additional attractionsTables are available so you can carve your pumpkin on the spot, other attractions include zip lines, hay rides and a bounce pillow.

Club Lake Plantation



3403 Rock Springs RoadApopka, FL 32712Pumpkin Patch is part of the plantation's Fall Festival, held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. six days a week from Sept. 29 to Oct. 28.$7.95 Tuesday-Friday, $13.95 Saturday-Sunday, infants are freeActivities include hay rides, corn maze, toddler maze, football and more.

Trinity Christian Academy



Where: 2113 E South Street

Orlando, FL 32803

When: Sunday-Thursday noon to 7 p.m., Friday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Oct. 14-31

Admission: Free

Website: www.facebook.com/tcapumpkinpatch

Harvest Fields Corn Maze

Where: 1093 S. Williamson Blvd.

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

When: Open every weekend Oct. 12 to Nov. 4, Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: $10, free for children 2 and younger

Extra info: A new flash light maze, which will be open until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, has been added to this year's event

Website: harvestfieldscornmaze.com

Montverde Pumpkin Patch

Where: 17015 Porter Ave

Montverde, FL 34756

When: Monday - Friday 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Sunday noon to 6:30 p.m., through Oct. 29 or until pumpkins run out

Admission: Free

Extra info: Funds raised benefit Cub Scout Pack 786 and Boy Scout Troop 786

Website: www.facebook.com/Montverde-Pumpkin-Patch-101668119876258/

Painted Oaks Academy

Where: 15100 Lake Pickett Road

Orlando, FL 32820

When: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Oct. 6 to 30

Admission: Admission is free. Pony rides, hay rides and petting zoo are $5 each.

Extra info: Professional photographers must book appointments with the farm before their arrival, pumpkins cost $1 per pound

Website: paintedoaksacademy.com/pumpkins-ponies-festival

Partin Ranch



Where: 5601 N Canoe Creek Road

Kenansville, FL 34739

When: Open weekends 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 13 to Nov. 4

Admission: $10 ages 3 and older, free for children 2 and under

Extra info: Fall props are available for photos, guests can also explore a five-acre corn maze, ride a barrel train and more. Vendors accept cash only.

Website: www.partinranchcornmaze.com

Trinity's Awana Pumpkin Patch



Where: 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, FL 32726

When: Open 24/7 until Oct. 31

Admission: Free

Extra info: An honor system is in place, so any guest who visits when staff members aren't available can put their money in a box, proceeds benefit the church's Awana program

Website: www.facebook.com/eustisawana

Copyright 2016 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.