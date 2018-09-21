Most Instagram-worthy pumpkin patches in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The leaves may not be changing, but fall is technically here, which means it's time for a new profile picture to celebrate the season.
By now, your feed is probably filled with festive photos and you don't want to be the only one on your friends list missing out on the fall fun.
Pumpkin patches have been popping up all over Central Florida and they make the perfect backdrop for a fall-themed photo shoot.
So, put on your flannel and grab your kids or your dog and check out these local pumpkin patches where selfies are encouraged.
Horsepower Ranch Fall Festival
Geneva, FL 32732
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 27-28
Admission: $5
Extra info: Food, vendors, face painting and pick your own pumpkins at $1 per pound
Website: www.facebook.com
Santa's Christmas Tree Forest
Where: 35317 Huff Road
Eustis, FL 32736
When: Open weekends and select days Sept. 29 to Oct. 28
Admission: $5 general admission, wristbands available for purchase for additional attractions
Extra info: Tables are available so you can carve your pumpkin on the spot, other attractions include zip lines, hay rides and a bounce pillow.
Website: www.santaschristmastreeforest.com/pumpkins
Club Lake Plantation
Where: 3403 Rock Springs Road
Apopka, FL 32712
When: Pumpkin Patch is part of the plantation's Fall Festival, held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. six days a week from Sept. 29 to Oct. 28.
Admission: $7.95 Tuesday-Friday, $13.95 Saturday-Sunday, infants are free
Extra info: Activities include hay rides, corn maze, toddler maze, football and more.
Website: clublakeplantation.com/fall-festival
Trinity Christian Academy
Where: 2113 E South Street
Orlando, FL 32803
When: Sunday-Thursday noon to 7 p.m., Friday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Oct. 14-31
Admission: Free
Website: www.facebook.com/tcapumpkinpatch
Harvest Fields Corn Maze
Where: 1093 S. Williamson Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
When: Open every weekend Oct. 12 to Nov. 4, Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission: $10, free for children 2 and younger
Extra info: A new flash light maze, which will be open until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, has been added to this year's event
Website: harvestfieldscornmaze.com
Montverde Pumpkin Patch
Where: 17015 Porter Ave
Montverde, FL 34756
When: Monday - Friday 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Sunday noon to 6:30 p.m., through Oct. 29 or until pumpkins run out
Admission: Free
Extra info: Funds raised benefit Cub Scout Pack 786 and Boy Scout Troop 786
Website: www.facebook.com/Montverde-Pumpkin-Patch-101668119876258/
Painted Oaks Academy
Where: 15100 Lake Pickett Road
Orlando, FL 32820
When: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Oct. 6 to 30
Admission: Admission is free. Pony rides, hay rides and petting zoo are $5 each.
Extra info: Professional photographers must book appointments with the farm before their arrival, pumpkins cost $1 per pound
Website: paintedoaksacademy.com/pumpkins-ponies-festival
Partin Ranch
Where: 5601 N Canoe Creek Road
Kenansville, FL 34739
When: Open weekends 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 13 to Nov. 4
Admission: $10 ages 3 and older, free for children 2 and under
Extra info: Fall props are available for photos, guests can also explore a five-acre corn maze, ride a barrel train and more. Vendors accept cash only.
Website: www.partinranchcornmaze.com
Trinity's Awana Pumpkin Patch
Where: 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, FL 32726
When: Open 24/7 until Oct. 31
Admission: Free
Extra info: An honor system is in place, so any guest who visits when staff members aren't available can put their money in a box, proceeds benefit the church's Awana program
Website: www.facebook.com/eustisawana
