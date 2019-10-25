Most-searched Halloween costumes in 2019

It should come as little surprise that retailers slash prices on Halloween costumes as soon as Halloween is over.

Halloween is almost here and some people still be scrambling to come up with the perfect costume.

To find a fun outfit, many turn to Google search to see what's trending.

These are the most-searched Halloween costumes of 2019, according to Google's Frightgeist website.

Top Costumes searches:

1. IT

2. Witch

3. Spider-Man

4. Dinosaur

(Credit: Getty Images)

5. Descendants

6. Clown

7. Fortnite

8. Chucky​​​​​​​

9. 1980s​​​​​​​

10. Unicorn

11. Rabbit

12. Pirate

13. Stranger Things​​​​​​​

14. Mouse

15. Harley Quinn

These are the most popular costumes for kids in 2019, according to the National Retail Federation.

Princess – 7.9 percent Superhero – 6 percent Spider-Man – 5.2 percent Avengers character (excluding Spider-Man) – 3.9 percent Batman – 3.5 percent Witch – 3.3 percent Ghost – 2.8 percent Vampire – 2.2 percent Frozen (Elsa, Anna) – 2.2 percent Pirate – 2.1 percent

The survey also found that these are the most popular pet costumes this year.

Pumpkin – 9.3 percent Hot dog – 7.2 percent Superhero – 7.2 percent Bumble Bee – 3.9 percent Cat – 3.2 percent Witch – 2.5 percent Lion – 2.2 percent Dog – 2.1 percent Devil – 2 percent Shark – 1.7 percent

If you're looking for the perfect combination of spooky and unique, use Frightgeist to help you pick your costume. The website gives you as sliding scale to rate how much spooky and unique you'd like and then it provides you with an idea.



