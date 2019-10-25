Most-searched Halloween costumes in 2019

Halloween is almost here and some people still be scrambling to come up with the perfect costume.
To find a fun outfit, many turn to Google search to see what's trending.
These are the most-searched Halloween costumes of 2019, according to Google's Frightgeist website.
Top Costumes searches:
1. IT
2. Witch
3. Spider-Man
4. Dinosaur
5. Descendants
6. Clown
7. Fortnite
8. Chucky
9. 1980s
10. Unicorn
11. Rabbit
12. Pirate
13. Stranger Things
14. Mouse
15. Harley Quinn
These are the most popular costumes for kids in 2019, according to the National Retail Federation.
- Princess – 7.9 percent
- Superhero – 6 percent
- Spider-Man – 5.2 percent
- Avengers character (excluding Spider-Man) – 3.9 percent
- Batman – 3.5 percent
- Witch – 3.3 percent
- Ghost – 2.8 percent
- Vampire – 2.2 percent
- Frozen (Elsa, Anna) – 2.2 percent
- Pirate – 2.1 percent
The survey also found that these are the most popular pet costumes this year.
- Pumpkin – 9.3 percent
- Hot dog – 7.2 percent
- Superhero – 7.2 percent
- Bumble Bee – 3.9 percent
- Cat – 3.2 percent
- Witch – 2.5 percent
- Lion – 2.2 percent
- Dog – 2.1 percent
- Devil – 2 percent
- Shark – 1.7 percent
If you're looking for the perfect combination of spooky and unique, use Frightgeist to help you pick your costume. The website gives you as sliding scale to rate how much spooky and unique you'd like and then it provides you with an idea.
