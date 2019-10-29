Petition urges closing haunted house that requires 40-page waiver

SUMMERTOWN, Tenn. - A haunted house in Summertown, Tenn. that requires participants to sign a 40-page waiver, have a doctor's note and pass a physical to enter has become the target of a petition calling for its closure.

McKamey Manor, which promises $20,000 to anyone who can finish the attraction, has been described as torture and traumatizing, according to the petition calling for the house's closure.

North Carolina resident Frankie Towery created the petition because of the information they had received about the experience of those who have entered it.

"McKamey Manor, advertised as an 'extreme haunt,' when in fact it is not a haunted house, it is a torture chamber under disguise," Towery wrote in the petition's description.

The petition claims McKamey Manor's owner uses loopholes and not charging participants for the experience as a way to avoid breaking the law. Instead, visitors are required to supply Russ McKamey, the attraction's owner, with dog food for his pets.

According to McKamey Manor's website, the tour of the haunted house can last up to 10 hours and is tailored to each visitor's personal fears. The disclaimer on the attraction's website explains that it is a rough and frightening experience.

A promotional video on the attraction's website shows those who were brave enough to try it blindfolded, crying and begging to exit the experience.

Many signers of the petition feel the experience crosses the line from scary fun to torture.

"This 'attraction' targets susceptible and vulnerable people with the promise of a large sum of money in order to torture them, potentially to death," a supporter of the petition said. "This sort of thing is not and should not be legal or allowed."

For more information on the petition, which has a goal of 50,000 signatures, click here.

