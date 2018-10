ORLANDO, Fla. - Let's "boo" this!

Help anchor Bridgett Ellison pick Baby Ethan’s 1st Halloween costume in the 2018 News 6 Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween campaign.

Check out these super cute photos of Ethan and let us know which one you think is the most adorable.

You have until Friday, October 26, at 6:30 p.m. to make your selection.

Watch News 6 at 6 a.m. Monday, October 29, when Bridgett will reveal the winning costume.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.