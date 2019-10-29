These celebrities had the best Halloween costumes -- so far

Halloween hasn't even happened yet, but that hasn't stopped people from getting in the spirit a few days early and dressing up in a fun costume.

It also hasn't stopped many celebrities from getting in the Halloween spirit and dressing up, either. All weekend we were treated to celebrity posting their best costumes on Instagram, making the rest of us jealous, and also inspiring some ideas since the holiday isn't for a few more days.

Here are a few of our favorite celebrity Halloween costumes.

Gabrielle Union-Wade

Everyone else can go home and sit the rest of Halloween out, because Gabrielle Union-Wade and her adorable baby Kaavia shut it down. Union-Wade dressed up as her iconic character from "Bring It On," and Kaavia had a matching outfit. There are definitely some clovers in the atmosphere this Halloween.

Lisa Rinna

You can't name a more iconic dress, which makes it the perfect Halloween costume. Plus, it's the year of J.Lo, so why not? Also, can we give it up for how flawless Lisa Rinna looks in this dress? She's owning it.

Cardi B

The doctor will see you now, okurrrrrrr.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

Apparently Jessica Biel doesn't know a single NSYNC song, so that's why she dressed as a late '90s version of her husband, Justin Timberlake, curly hair and all. Timberlake dressed up as a giant microphone, because why not?

Kourtney Kardashian

The oldest Kardashian has no more tears left to cry, especially when it comes to her ex, Scott Disick. Thank you, next!

Stormi

She may just be a little baby, but Kylie Jenner made sure her little girl was the best-dressed toddler for Halloween, even if that means dressing her up as herself. Stormi was wearing the same dress her mom wore to this year's Met Ball, and she nailed it. Look how cute that purple wig is!

Halsey

Halsey is doing double duty and it's not even Halloween yet. The singer turned heads in her tribute to the one and only Marilyn Manson, as well as a '70s-inspired Cher look.

Nina Dobrev

Who is the bad guy? It's Nina Dobrev dressed as Billie Eilish, of course.

