These pumpkin-shaped raviolis are perfect for Halloween

We are in the middle of spooky season, and if you're living your best fall life then you will love these pumpkin and bat-shaped raviolis that Costco is selling.

A photo of the raviolis was posted by the Instagram account @costcobuys and they are made by Nuovo Pasta. Each container has raviolis shaped like mini orange pumpkins and scary black bats, perfect for a Halloween party.

Each ravioli is filled with a mixture of ricotta, mozzarella, Parmesan and aged Asiago cheese and they're sold in a 32 oz. package that is just $8.79. It serves 10, which is another reason why this is a must for Halloween. They'll look spectacularly spooky served with a marinara sauce that looks like blood.

If you've never bought grocery store ravioli you are seriously missing out on one of the wonders of life. Costco has a great selection, but you should also check out the ravioli and tortellini at Trader Joe's. You have not lived until you've had the lobster ravioli from Trader Joe's. They're that good.

Check out the photo of the Halloween-shaped ravioli below.

