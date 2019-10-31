This study shows how much America spent on Halloween this year

Amber Heinz, dressed as a witch walks with her dog Lemon during a "Bipawtisan Dog Costume Parade" for Halloween on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Every year, the National Retail Federation tracks Halloween spending and releases its research about how much and what U.S. consumers spent their spooky dollars on from costumes to candy.

For 2019, the NRF's annual survey conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics, showed overall Halloween spending is down as Americans are concerned about a trade war with China.

This year consumers spent an average of $86.27 on Halloween goods, according to NRF's report.

In two years, U.S. Halloween spending dropped from $9.1 billion to $8.8 billion.

However, the numbers also showed kids really like superheroes and princesses still rule.

Take a look at what U.S. consumers spent their hard earned money on ahead of Halloween in the graphic below.

