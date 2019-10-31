Halloween

Yes, there are perfect wine pairings for favorite Halloween candy

What candy do you sneak from your kids?

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer

Image by pixel1 from Pixabay.

Once your children have gone to bed tonight, it'll be time to sneak some Halloween treats out of their candy bag.

You might also want to grab a glass of wine to help you unwind from a whirlwind trip around your neighborhood trick-or-treating. 

More News Headlines

But will your wine work with your candy selection? According to Real Simple, these wines pair perfectly with your favorite Halloween morsels.

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Oloroso Sherry
Sour Patch Kids and Riesling
Starburst and Moscato
Kit Kat and Merlot
Candy Corn and Chardonnay
Gummy bears and Rosé
Snickers and Syrah
Butterfinger and Sauvignon Blanc
Swedish Fish and Lambrusco
 

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.