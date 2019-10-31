Yes, there are perfect wine pairings for favorite Halloween candy

Once your children have gone to bed tonight, it'll be time to sneak some Halloween treats out of their candy bag.

You might also want to grab a glass of wine to help you unwind from a whirlwind trip around your neighborhood trick-or-treating.

But will your wine work with your candy selection? According to Real Simple, these wines pair perfectly with your favorite Halloween morsels.

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Oloroso Sherry

Sour Patch Kids and Riesling

Starburst and Moscato

Kit Kat and Merlot

Candy Corn and Chardonnay

Gummy bears and Rosé

Snickers and Syrah

Butterfinger and Sauvignon Blanc

Swedish Fish and Lambrusco



