Osceola County plans to file lawsuit against Juul

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County commissioners voted Monday to move forward with filing a lawsuit against Juul, one of the largest makers of vaping devices.

The item was approved Monday without discussion.

According to the agenda, commissioners allege that the company was negligent, engaged in false marketing tactics and violated consumer protection law.

Napoli Shkolnik PLLC, a law firm based in New York City, will represent the county in the lawsuit.

Several entities have filed lawsuits against Juul, including in Washington, D.C., where the attorney general alleges that the company is to blame for a surge in underage vaping.