Are you a medical professional treating COVID-19? We’d like to hear what you’re experiencing.

Medical professionals are working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, unable to socially distance themselves from potential exposure to the virus. We’d like to hear their stories. If you’re working in a hospital, medical clinic, urgent care office, nursing home or medically related setting, use the form below to share what you’re seeing, and how you’re personally coping with this unprecedented outbreak.

We’re accepting anonymous submissions, but won’t report unverified information. We’re more seeking guidance and insight about the pandemic from people directly affected. If you’re willing and able to talk to a reporter, you can share contact information.