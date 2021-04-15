What vaccines do most doctors recommend for kids? A breakdown by age

As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, it got us thinking: What’s a list of common vaccines that children typically receive?

We looked it up with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- and here’s what the group listed online about these necessary vaccines for kids.

A breakdown by age, according to the CDC.

Pregnancy

Before a woman gets pregnant, it’s recommended that she receives an MMR vaccine. During pregnancy, the Tdap vaccine to help protect against whooping cough and the flu vaccine are recommended.

Birth

Shortly after a baby is born, he or she should get a Hepatitis B shot (first dose.)

1-2 months

2nd dose of Hepatitis B

1st dose of DTaP (Diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough)

1st dose of Polio

1st dose of Hib (a bacterial illness that can cause meningitis, pneumonia and brain infections.

1st dose of Pneumococcal disease (possible ear, sinus, bloodstream infections)

1st does of Rotavirus (vomiting, diarrhea)

3-4 months

2nd dose of DTaP

2nd dose of Hib

2nd dose of Polio

2nd dose of Pneumococcal disease

2nd dose of Rotavirus

5-6 months

3rd dose of DTaP

3rd dose of Hib

3rd dose of Polio

3rd dose of Pneumococcal disease

3rd dose of Rotavirus

Influenza (flu)

7-11 months

Influenza (every year)

12-23 months

1st dose of Chickenpox

4th dose of DTaP

4th dose of Hib

1st dose of MMR (measles, mumps, rubella)

3rd dose of Polio

4th dose of Pneumococcal disease

1st dose of Hepatitis A

3rd dose of Hepatitis B (between 6 and 18 months)

Influenza (every year)

2-3 years

Influenza (every year)

4-6 years

- 5th dose of DTaP

4th dose of Polio

2nd dose of MMR

2nd dose of Chickenpox

Influenza (every year)

7-10 years

Influenza (every year)

HPV (a sexually transmitted infection)

11-12 years

Meningococcal disease

HPV (2 doses)

Tetanus, diphtheria, whooping cough (1 dose)

Influenza (every year)

13-18 years