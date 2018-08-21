Annual Pink Tea in Mount Dora raising funds for free mammograms

News 6 spoke with Magaret Andersen, organizer for The Pink Tea in Mount Dora.

The 14th annual event on Saturday raises money to provide free mammograms. This year's event is being held on the 97th anniversary of the ratification of the Women's Suffrage 19th Amendment.

If you go:

What: The Pink Tea

When: Saturday, August 25, 2018 2:00 p.m.

Where: First Baptist Church of Mount Dora

Cost: Tickets are $25.00 and can be purchased at the Mount Dora Community Trust

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.