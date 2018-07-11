As seen on News 6 at Nine: Carrot and coriander soup recipe

Celebrity Chef Doreen Colondres and creator of "The Kitchen Doesn't Bite" was a featured guest Wednesday on News 6 at Nine.

Colondres discussed ways to keep children eating healthy during the summer when sometimes meal planning gets put on the back burner. She also shared a carrot soup recipe (below).

Colondres is in Orlando attended to speak at the Friends for Life Children with Diabetes conference.

Carrot and coriander soup recipe

Makes: 4 servings

Per serving: 122 Calories | 4 g Fat | 0.6 g Sat Fat | 0 mg Cholesterol | 120 mg Sodium | 21.3 g Carbohydrate | 6.4 g Fiber | 2.2 g Protein



Ingredients

• 1 1/2 to 2 pounds carrots, organic

• 1 medium white onion, diced

• 2 large garlic cloves, diced

• 3 to 4 cups chicken or vegetable broth (organic or fresh, low sodium)

• 1/4 teaspoon coriander seed powder (more if wanted)

• 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil, and extra for garnish if desired

• Salt and pepper to taste

• Fresh cilantro, almonds, or toasted pumpkin seeds for garnish



Directions

Peel and chop the carrots into 1-inch or smaller pieces, so they can cook quickly.

Add the olive oil to a medium-sized saucepan and sauté the garlic and onion at medium-high heat until the onion becomes translucent and tender.

Add the chopped carrots and 3 cups of broth and let boil for 10 minutes or until tender.

Using a hand blender in the same saucepan, or transferring everything to a regular blender, mix well until it becomes the consistency of a thick soup. If needed, add the extra cup of broth. If you want to make a purée, use less liquid.

If you used a blender, return the soup to the saucepan. Add the coriander (or any herb or favorite chili), salt, and pepper and stir to mix it all well.

Serve and garnish individual bowls with olive oil and any fresh herb, almonds, or toasted pumpkin seeds.



