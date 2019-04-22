3 of the coolest photographed events for Autism Awareness Month

The Empire State Building lights it up blue for World Autism Awareness Day (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Autism Speaks).

As April draws closer to its close, perhaps it's the right time to stop and reflect on all the autism outreach and autism awareness campaigns that the month has brought.

Nationally and internationally, April's been a big month for the cause.

For example, by now, some people are aware that a good handful of iconic buildings "go blue" in honor of World Autism Awareness Day. But did you catch how cool the Empire State Building looked April 2? That's it above, but we'll include one more shot.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Autism Speaks



And check out this international soccer match, held in Mexico on April 7. In the photo below, players of Toluca are wearing blue noses to create awareness for autism prior to their 13th-round game between Toluca and Monterrey as part of the Torneo Clausura 2019 Liga MX at Nemesio Diez Stadium.

Hector Vivas/Getty Images



Finally, did you know people in the baseball community are working toward creating a universally accessible Dodgers Dreamfield at Jack Bulik Park?

In this photo, Dennis Powell participates in the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's groundbreaking ceremony for this field in Fontana, California. There was plenty of blue captured throughout the event.

Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images



Did you catch any local events that took place in your community? We'd love to see the photos! Email us.

