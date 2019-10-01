5 cancer-fighting foods you should stock up on

Breast cancer causes more than 40,000 deaths per year, and one in 8 million women will experience breast cancer during her lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society.

It's true that no food will prevent you from getting breast cancer, but experts say if you eat well and stick to a low-fat, healthy diet, it could lower the risk significantly.

Here are some ideas when it comes to the foods you should be stocking up on:

Tomatoes

These contain lycopene, an antioxidant that protects cells from damage and kills cells that aren't growing properly. Lycopene can also reduce the formation of new blood vessels of breast cancer by reducing or blocking tumor growth, according to the American Cancer Society.

Cherry tomatoes are even higher in lycopene because of the skin to flesh ratio. Experts say cooked or processed tomato-based foods also contain the most lycopene because the body absorbs it more easily.

Broccoli

This cruciferous vegetable from the cabbage family contains sulforaphane, a natural component that controls tumor growths and prevents new tumors from forming. Broccoli sprouts contain even more sulforaphane -- up to 20 times more.

Broccoli has also been shown to possibly block the late stages of the breast cancer process, according to a 2008 study out of the University of California-Berkeley.

Broccoli is also chock full of Vitamin K, Vitamin A, Vitamin D and fiber. Not too bad for the green you never wanted to eat as a child.

Blueberries

Blueberries are a good source of resveratrol (found mostly on the skin of the blueberry), which is known to increase the effects of radiation. They are also a great source of anthocyanins, which reduce the increase of breast cancer cells. A City of Hope study published in the October 2011 issue of The Journal Of Nutrition found that blueberries may also control tumor growth by 60 to 75%.

Blueberries are high in antioxidants and have been shown to work more effectively when drinking milk after protein is consumed an hour or two beforehand.

Green tea

This tea has cathechins in it, which stop the growth of cancer cells and reduce the size of cancerous tumors. Green tea also contains the antioxidant EGCG (epigallocatechin-3-gallate), which helps the body's cells from becoming damaged and aging prematurely.

Green tea is also full of Vitamin B Complex, Vitamin C and Vitamin K and can be absorbed anytime throughout the day.

Flaxseed

Flaxseed may not seem very delicious (although it's pretty neutral if you sprinkle it into your yogurt), but studies have found that the seeds reduce movement of breast cancer cells and prevent them from sticking to one another.

Flaxseed contains lignans, a plant based estrogen, and omega-3 fatty acids. When a weak estrogen-like substance takes the place of the body's natural estrogen in a breast cell's estrogen receptor, then the weak substance can act as an anti-estrogen.

Lakana/Graham Media Group