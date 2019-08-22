CBD treatments being used in Central Florida spas

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - It's a fast-growing part of the cannabis industry, a compound known as cannabidiol, or CBD, that's being offered in gels, skins creams, oils, teas and food.

"The boom has been coming as people have realized that all the positive effects it can have on you without any of the negative stigma at the same time," said Bill Toth, spa director for St. Somewhere Spa at Margaritaville Resort Orlando.

The spa recently incorporated CBD into its treatments.

"What they do is remove something called THC from it," Toth explained about the process of isolating CBD.

CBD is federally legal in Florida as long as it doesn't contain more than 0.3 percent THC, which is the main psychoactive compound in marijuana that produces the "high" sensation.

"We've actually found a way to incorporate it into every component of our spa," Toth said. "You don't have to use it just for pain removal. You can actually use it for relaxation, you can use it for energy and focus, you can even use it for anti-anxiety. It's just the way that it's used that could make a big difference."

CBD is a natural component derived from the hemp plant, which some may find controversial.

"A lot of people heard that it came from the marijuana plant," Toth said. "A lot of people have the stigma, 'Oh, I'm gonna take CBD, is it gonna make me go positive on a drug test?' People started to learn that wasn't the case with (most) CBD products."

The spa is using CBD for those who want to take a holistic approach for a variety of conditions such as muscle pain, back pain and anxiety.

But whether it's a minor or chronic pain, the spa suggests you ask your doctor prior to scheduling a CBD treatment.

"Obviously not making any claims, we always recommend that you go through a doctor first and go with their recommendations," Toth said.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.