Central Florida law enforcement takes back unwanted prescription drugs

WINTER PARK, Fla. - On Saturday, law enforcement agencies across the U.S. are fighting the opioid epidemic during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Bill McDow stopped by the Winter Park Police Department Saturday morning with a bag full of unwanted prescription drugs.



"Antibiotics and stuff my mom no longer takes," McDow said.



He wanted to get rid of them, but said the pharmacy would not take the drugs.



McDow dropped off the pills at Winter Park police headquarters. The agency is one of several Central Florida law enforcement agencies participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.



The event is held twice a year. During the event, the Drug Enforcement Administration urges people to get rid of expired or unused drugs in their homes safely.



Since the last Take Back Day in October, Winter Park police officials told News 6 it has collected 500 pounds of prescription pills. The drugs are boxed up and will be picked up by the DEA next week, along with the pills collected Saturday.



Elly stopped by the police station to drop off unwanted pet prescriptions. She is a former nurse and said she knows how dangerous it can be if prescription drugs are disposed of properly.



"A lot of people go through dumpsters if you throw them away. You don't put them in your toliet or in your drain system because they will eventually get in the aquifer," Elly said.



A big concern is pills ending up in the wrong hands.



"Narcotics are very addictive and we're having a drug problem in the state right now with narcotics," Elly said.



The prescription drug take-back day is one way law enforcement is fighting the opioid crisis.



"I just want to protect the water system and I don't want these drugs going to our youth," McDow said.



Winter Park police also collect unwanted prescription drugs Monday through Friday in the lobby during normal business hours.



National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Click here to find a drop-off location near you.

