Cure for cancer? Israeli scientists say it's coming within a year

A researcher at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute examines a brain tumor sample under a microscope. A new study finds that a genetic biomarker can…

Scientists in Israel claim there will be a complete cure for cancer within a year.

A lead scientist from Accelerated Evolution Biotechnologies Ltd. (AEBi) told The Jerusalem Post that his team would have a cure for cancer very soon.

“Our cancer cure will be effective from day one, will last a duration of a few weeks and will have no or minimal side effects at a much lower cost than most other treatments on the market,” Dan Aridor said. “Our solution will be both generic and personal.”

[READ: More on the background and story here from The Jerusalem Post]

Aridor said the treatment is essentially on the scale of a cancer antibiotic. The Jerusalem Post reports the drug is based on SoAP technology, which involves the introduction of DNA coding for a protein.

The development has not yet been tested in humans, but Aridor said it has shown success in mice trials and is nearing the clinical trial stage.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.