Florida AG to visit Oviedo High School for youth vaping announcement

OVIEDO, Fla. - Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody plans to make an announcement Wednesday at Oviedo High School regarding teen vaping as federal health officials continue to investigate lung injuries and deaths associated with e-cigarette and vaping product use across the U.S.

Moody will hold a news conference Wednesday at Oviedo High School at 1:15 p.m. The attorney general will be occupied by law enforcement and education officials, according to a news release.

There have been 1,299 cases of lung injury associated with the use of electronic cigarette or vaping products across the U.S. Twenty-six deaths tied to vaping have been reported from 21 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

E-cigarette or vaping product use associated lung injury is now called EVALI, according to the CDC.

Anyone with questions about the CDC's investigation into the lung injuries associated with use of electronic cigarette or vaping products can contact fill out this form or call 1-800-232-4636.

