Florida teen dies on football field during conditioning drills

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department said a 14-year-old incoming freshman at Middleton High School died on a football field during conditioning drills.

Police said the teen collapsed on the field around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said Tampa Fire Rescue transported the teen to St. Joseph’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said the team was about 30 to 40 minutes into the drills.

The drills included weightlifting, wind sprints and water breaks, according to police.

Police said the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.



