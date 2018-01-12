Flu cases spike to record highs at Orlando clinics, doctors say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Doctors at Centra Care clinics in Central Florida say cases of the flu hit record highs in early January.

According to numbers provided to News 6, Centra Care saw 874 flu patients during the week ending Jan. 10, up from 587 cases the week prior.

The number also tops Centra Care's previous seven-day high of 842 set in 2015.

The rapid spread of the flu is a nationwide problem, as well. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the virus is widespread in 46 states, including Florida.

