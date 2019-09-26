Go Go Dreamers Foundation helps children with special needs share creativity

The family behind the Go Go Brothers YouTube channel continues to dream big and help other children with special needs share their creativity.



Nicknamed "Rooey" and "Bean Boy," the brothers and their dad, Adam Kelly, create YouTube videos at their home studio with a green screen and illustrations drawn by the brothers and other children who watch their channel.



At the end of each video, the boys invite other kids to send in their drawings, along with a description of "who," "what," "where" and "why" the next story will take place. There are no boundaries. The Go Go Brothers have been to outer space, the zoo, the ocean and even a cupcake factory.



As a baby, Bean Boy, the youngest child, was diagnosed with the most severe form of spina bifida. The older boy, Rooey, is on the autism spectrum.



After seeing the need for access to art for children with different needs the family created a nonprofit called the Go Go Dreamers Foundation.

The foundation's goal is to give children with special needs the opportunity to create and draw as a therapeutic outlet.



The nonprofit hosts events that allow children the opportunity to be creative. At the end, the children receive "dreamer kits" with art supplies, including markers and crayons to allow them to continue to create on their own.



This Saturday the Go Go Dreamers Foundation will host a family-friendly fundraiser at Barley and Hops Windermere tavern. Special appearances are expected by Spider-Man, Wonder Woman and more characters.



Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets are available online and for purchase at the door.

Guests are encouraged to donate art supplies to receive a free child's admission ticket.



For more information about supplies to donate and to purchase tickets, visit gogodreamers.org.

