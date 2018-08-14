Health department investigates unvaccinated Florida child with measles

TAMPA, Fla. - Florida health officials are investigating a case of measles in a child they say was not vaccinated.

The Department of Health in Pinellas County said Monday it's working to identify and notify others who may have been exposed. It's unclear how the child contracted the virus.

Measles is a virus that is easily spread by air droplets when infected persons breathe, cough, or sneeze. The first symptoms are a high fever that may spike to 105F, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. Symptoms are followed by a blotchy rash that spreads from the head to the feet.

Officials urged parents to vaccinate their children as the only way to protect against the virus.

