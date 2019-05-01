E-cigarette billboard targets Volusia students

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Teens at middle and high schools in Volusia County will be greeted with a brand new mobile billboard aimed at stopping the use of e-cigarettes.

The Volusia County Department of Health is rolling out a 30-foot mobile billboard.

The message is intended to educate teens about the dangers of using e-cigarettes.

The mobile billboard will travel to every middle and high school campus across the county.

Its first stop will be Wednesday at New Smyrna Beach High School.

