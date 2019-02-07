Get free heart health screening through February

MinuteClinics across the country are contributing to the heart health cause this month by offering free heart health screenings throughout February.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in men and women in the United States, according to the American Heart Association, which is urging everyone to get screened.

And early action is important.

CVS Health announced it will be offering the “Know Your Numbers” heart health screenings every Thursday (Feb. 7, 14, 21, 28) this month at MinuteClinics, which can be found inside select CVS Pharmacy and Target stores.

As part of the heart health screening, consumers will learn the five key personal health numbers that will help to determine their risk for heart disease, including:

Total cholesterol

HDL (good) cholesterol

Blood pressure

Blood sugar

Body mass index

In addition to offering the free screenings, CVS Health also announced it is also extending its support of the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women campaign, with a new three year $15 million commitment to cardiovascular research and education.

“Women tend to put others before themselves, but it is imperative that women make their heart health a priority. The stark reality is cardiovascular diseases continue to be a woman's greatest health threat, claiming the lives of 1 in 3 women. But by empowering women to be aware ... we can change that fact," said Jennifer Mieres, M.D., an American Heart Association's Go Red for Women medical expert.

To receive the free screening, you'll need a voucher, which you can find by clicking here.You can print it and take it along with you or pull it up on your phone to scan at a MinuteClinic kiosk.

Click here to find a MinuteClinic near you.

