Here's how to get 100% clean CBD-infused honey

Talk of CBD and how you can get it and use it is making the rounds right now.

One of the newest and purest ways one man is claiming to use it is through honey, and it’s selling on Amazon for $59.99.

At 4.5 stars with 21 reviews, sounds like this guy might be onto something.

"Love the flavor of this raw honey," one reviewer posted. "I stopped eating honey unless it was raw when learning of the health benefits as well as the benefits to the bees themselves. This tastes better than any other raw honey and it doesn’t harden so it is always perfect to mix into drinks or just eat. The CBD is a perfect addition. Not powerful, just a little easier to wind down at night."

Another reviewer said, "So excited to find this fabulous product on Amazon! I had been given several jars of Canna Bees Honey, rescue blend with CBD back last fall while visiting in Austin. I suffer with neuropathy and this wonderful honey which I take daily eased my pain! I’ll now be ordering regularly and highly recommend to anyone who suffers discomfort and loves honey with a great story!"

You can get the honey in two days with an Amazon Prime order.

It claims to help with stress, anxiety, soreness and arthritis, among other ailments.

It's also void of any pesticides, according to the creator.

"We're fully transparent about the pesticide analysis of our honey - 100% clean - Limit of Detection (LOD) at a Parts Per Million (PPM) by the USDA," the post reads.

