High temperatures lead to heat-related hospitalizations in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida summers may bring beach trips and pool days, but they also bring higher rates of hospitalizations due to heat-related illnesses.

The summer months have ushered in temperatures reaching the 90s, with feels-like temperatures climbing into the triple digits. This means Orlando residents face higher risks of suffering from illnesses like heat strokes and heat exhaustion.

According to the Florida Environmental Public Health Tracking Network, Orange County had 60 heat-related hospitalizations in 2016 – the third-highest in the state. This is a high number compared with neighboring Central Florida counties. Polk County followed with 54 heat-related hospitalizations, while Brevard County had 41. Volusia County and Seminole County clocked in with 37 and 32, respectively, and Marion County and Osceola County both had 29. Lake County came in with 26 hospitalizations, while Sumter County saw 10.

Check out the map of heat-related hospitalizations in Florida by county here.

Central Florida is no stranger to extreme heat events. Temperatures have sat comfortably in the mid to low 90s in past years. Orlando can expect highs in the upper 80s and low 90s for the rest of this upcoming week.

The Florida Environmental Public Health Tracking Network stresses the importance of increasing your water intake and wearing lightweight clothes during hot weather conditions to avoid heat stroke, heat exhaustion, heat cramps and other illnesses.

For more tips on how to stay safe in the Florida heat click here.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.