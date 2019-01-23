Late people will live longer, more successful lives, according to best studies of all time

Are you one of those people who’s constantly late, despite your best efforts to set yourself up for success?

It’s so hard. You leave 15 minutes before you’re supposed to -- heck, an hour in advance, if you have small children! -- and you’re trying so hard to buck the trend. But then you look at the clock and notice at some point that you’re still going to be five minutes behind. What gives?

Well, get ready to gloat a bit. We found some studies and articles (you know, “science,”) suggesting that people who are chronically late tend to see the glass half-full, and they actually have better health -- and they might even live longer, according to Harvard Health Publishing.

Here’s the general idea: If you’re often running late, it’s because you’re optimistic. You truly believe you can get to your destination on time, you can squeeze in your tasks for the day and you can make it all work. Maybe you’re just not the kind of person who gets stressed out about things like this, or you’re unconcerned with deadlines overall. See? You’re not irresponsible. You’re optimistic. Optimism is good for you. And that’s where one survey kicks in.

“Optimism helps people cope with disease and (even) recover from surgery,” the Harvard article said. “Even more impressive is the impact of a positive outlook on overall health and longevity. Research tells us that an optimistic outlook early in life can predict better health and a lower rate of death during follow-up periods of 15 to 40 years.”

Whoa! Fifteen to 40 years -- that’s noteworthy!

Optimism, in turn, also can lead to lower blood pressure, better cardiovascular health, fewer chances of a stroke and lower chances of depression. And all of those factors lead to a longer, healthier life.

Another study says forever-late-comers are more likely to be multitaskers -- which isn't a bad thing, either.

“A 2003 study run by Jeff Conte from San Diego State University found that out of 181 subway operators in New York City, those who preferred multitasking -- or polychronicity -- were more often late to their job,” ScienceAlert.com wrote.

Being late to your job -- well, that's not great. But it makes sense: the story goes on to say that when you’re multitasking, you’re not always aware of everything else around you, like the clock.

We're certainly not advocating for you to start blowing off the clock, or continue leading these bad habits if you can help it. But hey, this is just the way that some people are -- and if being late means you’re optimistic and you’re a multitasker, maybe there are worse things in the world.

One final story from Inc.com, “Why Chronically Late People Are Actually More Successful,” reaffirms that this is an optimistic bunch of people who are intrigued by everything, and quick to find solutions. Again, all good things!

So, next time someone complains about your promptness, or lack of, tell them the news: “It’s good for you, didn’t you hear?”

h/t Scary Mommy

Graham Media Group 2019