ORLANDO, Fla. - A man desperate for a life-saving match got his wish, thanks to a trip to Walt Disney World.

Robert Leibowitz wore a T-shirt for nine days straight during his family's vacation last summer. The shirt had a message on it, asking for a kidney donor.

The message said, "In need of kidney. O Positive. Call."

The New Jersey father of five wanted to spread the message to the thousands of people he saw during his time at the theme parks.

Leibowitz said strangers took pictures and posted it on social media. One Facebook post that was shared 90,000 times got results for Leibowitz.

Richie Sully, an Indiana man and father of two, read the post and reached out to Leibowitz.

Sully turned out to be a perfect match for Leibowitz.

The pair are now scheduled to have surgery next week.

