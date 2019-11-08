Miracle match: Girl with rare form of cancer finds bone marrow donor

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando girl with a rare form of cancer has found her miracle match.

Next month, Chloe Bella Carvahlo will receive a life-saving blood stem cell transplant that will help her body recover from the high-dose chemotherapy needed to treat her juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia, also known as JMML.

Chloe Bella's mom, Nayara Hermes, sent News 6 a video Friday with a message from her 4-year-old daughter.

With a bright pink bow in her hair and hospital bracelets on her wrists, Chloe Bella announces that despite the odds, she has found a match.

"We gave it all to God and he gave us peace and he showed us light and God gave me a donor," Chloe Bella says, twirling with joy after shouting the good news.

Hermes said Chloe Bella was diagnosed with JMML about six weeks ago after her stomach began expanding and she stopped acting like herself. A series of tests confirmed that Chloe Bella had JMML, which is seen in about one or two children out of every 1 million each year, according to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The odds of Chloe Bella finding a donor were also slim, but Hermes pleaded for the public's support.

"I want to see her graduating, I want to see her dancing ballet. I want to see her getting married. I want to have my family, so I need help," Hermes said.

Mauricio Murillo, a supervisor at a recruitment center for Be the Match, said that Chloe Bella had about a 46 percent chance of finding a match, even with her family registered.

After News 6 aired a story about Chloe Bella on Friday, 200 people signed up to be a part of the Be the Match registry through a link on ClickOrlando.com.

Now, she's awaiting a transplant.

To register for Be the Match and potentially save a life, click here.

