More testing for cancer-causing chemicals could happen in Satellite Beach

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. - The Satellite Beach City Council Wednesday night will debate spending an additional $15,000 on groundwater testing to check for traces of cancer-causing chemicals discovered in communities near Patrick Air Force Base.



Test results over the summer returned positive for the same chemicals detected at three testing sites: city hall, near Satellite High School and South Patrick Community Park.



The new testing plan would retest those sites and test five new locations.



Dane Willemin, with activist group Florida Health Connection, says he's excited the city is taking action, saying there's a specific list of chemicals the city will be testing for as well.



"This is a big, important step for the city. I'm actually very impressed," Willemin said.



More testing in Satellite Beach would follow additional water testing in Cocoa Beach, where results last week again returned positive for the same chemicals used at the base.



Florida Health Connection also happens to be suing Satellite Beach for closing a city hall meeting with an associate of activist Erin Brockovich two weeks ago.



Willemin hopes more testing will ease tensions between concerned citizens and elected officials.



"It seems that with this new agenda item that's going to be discussed tonight that things are moving forward at an accelerated pace," he said.



Wednesday night's city council meeting starts at 7 p.m.



In a town hall meeting attended by hundreds last Saturday in Satellite Beach, Erin Brockovich encouraged all concerned citizens to attend city council meetings regularly.

