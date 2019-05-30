News 6 receptionist Karen Gehl rings bell to celebrate end of chemo

ORLANDO, Fla. - Thursday was a very special day for a member of the News 6 family.

Karen Gehl, who has been the station's receptionist for the last 25 years, had her final chemo treatment and rang a bell at Orlando Health UF Health Cancer Center to celebrate the occasion.

Karen began treatment for breast cancer in December.

Doctors described Karen as a fighter, but her fight is not yet over. She said she will soon undergo surgery and radiation treatment.

Karen will be back Friday at News 6, greeting guests with a smile and answering the phones with her pleasant voice.

Best of luck, Karen! The News 6 team loves you.

