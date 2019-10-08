News 6 teams up with WellMed to host Medicare phone bank

Ferre' Dollar/CNN

LONGWOOD, Fla. - Open enrollment for Medicare kicks off Tuesday, Oct. 15, so News 6 is partnering with representatives from WellMed Medical Group and Medicare experts for a phone bank to answer your questions.

The phone bank will run noon to 7:30 p.m. The number to call with questions is 888-436-6665.

The phone bank is an opportunity for the Central Florida community to get updated information on any changes to plans and policies from 2018 and all the information for newly eligible Medicare recipients.

Doctors are encouraging anyone signing up for Medicare plans to ask questions now, ahead of the deadline, which is Dec. 7, 2019.

"Do your homework," said Elena Flores while sitting in the waiting room of the WellMed Medical Group.

Flores said research and a representative from UnitedHealthcare connected her with her primary care physician over the phone.

"I gave a call and the next thing I know, I had an appointment," Flores said.

Dr. Carol Francisco, of WellMed Medical Group, said she hears from patients and family members of aging seniors.

"We encourage family members to participate. That's something that I think is really helpful to seniors -- when they have other family members involved, asking pertinent questions," Francisco said.

Francisco said depending on the medical diagnosis, some patients may want to select a plan that will allow them to stay consistent.

Selecting the proper plan helps patients avoid obstacles through the year.

"Because, sometimes, with some of these plans, there's an initial signup period and then you're locked in until the following year," Francisco said.



