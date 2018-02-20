Osceola County approves new medical marijuana dispensaries

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Osceola County has given the green light to three new medical marijuana dispensaries.

Commissioners awarded the certificates Monday evening to The Green Solution.

In a separate action, the county voted to ban any other new facilities in unincorporated parts of the county.

One commissioner said the move allows those who need the service the ability to access it, while not having a dispensary on every street corner in the community.

