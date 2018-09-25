Health

Volusia County ponders medical marijuana at schools

Proposal would cover students who have valid prescription for cannabis

By Cathleigh Winningham - Producer
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Volusia County school leaders will present a new proposal Tuesday that would allow students to be treated with medical marijuana on campus. 

The school board agreed to adopt a plan earlier this month. 

The proposal would cover students who have a valid prescription for cannabis. However, it would only allow designated caregivers to administer the drug and not school workers. 

Tuesday's school board meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. 

 

 

 

