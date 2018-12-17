Santa, elves bring holiday cheer, clean windows to Nemours Children's Hospital

LAKE NONA, Fla. - It was a special day Monday in Lake Nona for Santa Claus and his helpers from the North Pole.

Instead of riding a sleigh, they used soap and ropes to wash the windows of Nemours Children's Hospital, bringing a holiday surprise to the young patients inside.

"Anytime you can get in character, do a little role-play, that's always cool," said window washer Jamel Durieux.

The hospital's window washers decided to dress up and hang about 80 feet in the air to give patients a "joyful" view.

Thirteen-month-old Aaliyah Alicea was one of the children to spot Santa on the window.

"I came for a doctor's appointment and it caught me by surprise," Aaliyah's father, Samuel Alicea, said.

The cheer was spread throughout all six floors of the hospital and brought out a smile for the little ones this holiday season.

"Happy to be here and bring some joy for the kids," Durieux said.

Members of the crew said they will be hanging out in costume for the next couple of days, since it takes about a week to finish washing all the windows of the building.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.