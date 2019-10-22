PulsePoint App aims to save lives in Seminole County. Here's how

A Marion County Sheriff's Office deputy and a nurse take turns performing CPR on a man who had a heart attack.

SANFORD, Fla. - Officials will officially launch PulsePoint in Seminole County Tuesday morning during a special ceremony.

The free smartphone app works by sending an alert if someone near a user's location is in need of CPR.

PulsePoint can also send the location of the nearest public automated external defibrillator (AED).

Officials say the goal of the application is to get patients immediate help while emergency crews are en route to the scene.

