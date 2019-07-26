There's a critical need for O-positive blood; here's how to help

ORLANDO, Fla. - OneBlood says there's a critical need for O-positive blood.

"We are asking all eligible O+ donors to please visit your local donor center or Big Red Bus location to donate," the agency said Thursday in a Facebook post.

According to OneBlood, O-positive is the most common blood type and is always in need by area hospitals, especially during the summer when blood donations drop.

OneBlood said walk-ins are welcome.

