Find out which Florida counties are the healthiest

ORLANDO, Fla. - Several Central Florida counties have been named among the healthiest in the Sunshine State, according to a recently released study.

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute collaborate on the nationwide study each year to determine the overall health of each county in each state.

Factors such as length and quality of life, percent of babies born with a low birth-weight, access to healthly food and medical care and more are taken into account when determining each county's ranking.

In Florida, the healthiest counties were concentrated in the southern part of the state, followed by the central region. North Florida had the highest amount of low-ranking counties.

Researchers say the data proves that where a person is located geographically can affect how well and how long they live. They also noted that physical health is greatly influenced by quality of life and access to resources, which in many cases is dependent on income.

"Social and economic factors, like connected and supportive communities, good schools, stable jobs, and safe neighborhoods, are foundational to achieving long and healthy lives. These social and economic factors also interact with other important drivers of health and health equity. For example, housing that is unaffordable or unstable can either result from poverty or exacerbate it. When our homes are near high performing schools and good jobs, it’s easier to get a quality education and earn a living wage," researchers wrote.

Race also comes into play, with the researchers pointing out that quality of life is generally worse for Native American, black and Hispanic residents when compared to whites and Asians. Even in the healthiest counties, black and American Indian premature death rates are about 1.4 times higher than the white rate.

Department of Health Orange deputy health officer Nasseam M. James said the department considered those influences when working to improve the county's score from last year to this year.

“The leap to the number 10 spot is not by accident. No, this is the result of community collaboration and intentional efforts to address health outcomes strategically and through targeted initiatives. I am happy to share in this achievement with partners and stakeholders as our community strives toward building a culture of health in Orange County,” James said.

Below are the top 10 healthiest counties in the state:

1. St. Johns

2. Collier

3. Martin

4. Seminole

5. Miami-Dade

6. Sarasota

7. Santa Rosa

8. Monroe

9. Flagler

10. Orange

For those counties that ranked lower on the list, researchers note there are ways to improve the health of residents.

Access to stable, affordable housing, for one, has a major influence on health because those who spend the majority of their income on rent or a mortgage payment have little left over to spend on medical treatment or to invest in their well-being.

Improving inclusivity and connectivity in communities is another way to move forward. To do this, leaders should focus on making sure everyone has access to earn a living wage, public transportation, quality health care, effective schools, grocery stores and more.

Below are the rest of rankings for the state:

11. Lee

12. Palm Beach

13. Wakulla

14. Broward

15. Leon

16. Clay

17. Walton

18. Liberty

19. Mantee

20. Sumter

21. Indian River

22. Okaloosa

23. Hillsborough

24. St. Lucie

25. Pinellas

26. Lake

27. Osceola

28. Charlotte

29. Hardee

30. Brevard

31. Alachua

32. Polk

33. Hendry

34. Gulf

35. Gilchrist

36. Nassau

37. Pasco

38. Highlands

39. Franklin

40. Hernando

41. Bay

42. Lafeyette

43. DeSoto

44. Duval

45. Holmes

46. Volusia

47. Jefferson

48. Glades

49. Escambia

50. Baker

51. Washington

52. Marion

53. Okeechobee

54. Suwannee

55. Taylor

56. Citrus

57. Jackson

58. Calhoun

59. Columbia

60. Levy

61. Madison

62. Hamilton

63. Gadsden

64. Bradford

65. Dixie

66. Putnam

67. Union

To read the study in its entirety, click here.

