These hot indoor workouts will keep you from melting outside

It’s summer in Central Florida and if you’re working out, chances are you’d like to look hot without turning into the Wicked Witch of the West... she melted.



Anyway, you're not alone.



The temperatures are brutal this summer in Central Florida. Even so, according to the American Heart Association, staying physically active all year round is important. Workouts prevent the nation's number one killers, heart disease and stroke.



So let's run down the top ten hot workout trends, that aren’t so hot that you melt.



1. Barre class

Bar Method has locations in Winter Park and Dr. Phillips.

I'll admit, I'm putting this at the top of the list because it's my workout of choice.



Combining isometric muscle strengthening exercises with stretch breaks takes a page right out of a ballet dancer's handbook.



This is perfect for anyone looking to tone arms, legs, and core. It increases flexibility and balance. Classes are 45 to 60 minutes long and the sequence of exercises shifts daily.



There are several studios in the Orlando area including: The Bar Method has locations in Winter Park and Dr. Phillips; Barre3 is in in Winter Park and Pure Barre is open on Mills Ave. in Orlando.



2. Spin class

Left: News 6 Anchor Erik Won Ancken after teaching a spin class at the YMCA in Oviedo. Right: News 6 Anchor Kirstin O'Connor getting on a bike at CycleBar in Winter Park.

This one is News 6 Anchor Erik von Ancken’s favorite, so it’s a close second.

All the benefits of a 20-mile bike ride, without the sun beating down on your neck.

It's great for burning calories with cardio, balance, and rhythm - a lot of these studios are really rocking these days.



Check out CyclerBar in Winter Park that boasts a “club-like” atmosphere. If you’re up for a challenging spin class, take a class led by Erik Von Ancken, 6 a.m. Tuesdays at the YMCA in Oviedo.

You can find spin classes at most commercial gyms or at boutique studios like: Rukus Cycling Studios, Warrior One Yoga and Spin.



3. Heavy Weight Lifting

News 6 executive producer Tara Evans powerlifting at CTX Fitness.

We’re ranking them number three because strong is #goals.

If your goal is to be strong, the strongest gym in Orlando is CTX Fitness, right on Edgewater Dr.

They offer everything from cross-training classes to Olympic lifting to personal training, but what we really love is their claim to fame— their powerlifting team. Plus, if you’ve ever wanted to try strongman, it’s where News 6 executive producer Tara Evans learned to throw kegs around, lift heavy concrete stones and run around with 500 pounds on her back.

She says don’t let the big guys and gals intimidate you— it’s one of the most supportive atmospheres in Central Florida and you’ll learn to lift properly.



4. Boxing & Kickboxing

News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth at Title Boxing Club.

One of the most popular high-intensity workouts in the last two years, or really since Ed Sheeran’s hit music video “Shape of You.” If you’re trying to lose weight, look no further, this is a full body transformational workout.



News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth tells me you will jab, cross, hook and uppercut a 100-pound bag until your arms feel like jelly.



And if you’re ready for more, try kickboxing, because who really needs to walk after a good workout?

Title Boxing Club has gyms in Oviedo, Orlando, Winter Park and Hunters Creek. You can also check out 9Round Fitness in Baldwin Park, Maitland and Ocoee. CKO Kickboxing is in downtown Orlando.



iLoveKickboxing in Winter Park also offers four classes for $30.



5. Orange Theory

This workout combines interval training with technology that alerts you when you’re being lazy.



You’re going to run, row, lift and do the dreaded burpees. The goal of this hour-long workout is to maintain your optimal heart rate to burn calories for many hours after you leave. The trainers provide heart monitors worn around the wrist that will change color and track your progress on a screen inside the class.

Orange Theory has studios all over Central Florida, type it into your navigation app and you can find the closest one in your area.



6. Yoga

Project 7 Yoga in Orlando on Virginia Drive offers a zin-place to get your sweat on. (Photo credit: Project 7 Yoga)

Stressed? This workout can do wonders to help you unwind.



Yogis have maintained that "cool" factor for a number of years, mainly because no matter your strength or stamina, stretching will always do the body good.

Whether it's flow, yin, power, or even Acro, there's something for everyone!

If it's your first time, expect calming music, lots of breathing exercises, and sore arms and legs the next day.



A great studio in Orlando for your first class is Project 7 Yoga. It's $8 a class. Need more suggestions? Here's a list of studios around Central Florida.



7. Zumba

The Balcony Orlando holds rooftop Zumba classes at 6:30 p.m. (Photo: The Balcony)

Want that Friday Feeling on a Monday night? Try Zumba, a Latin inspired fitness party that gets your heart pumping to the beat. Zumba instructors are arguably some of the most energetic people you'll meet.



It's a race to follow along with their choreography, but by the end, you'll have some new dance moves.



Zumba classes are offered at most commercial gyms. If you're looking for a great view, The Balcony Orlando holds rooftop classes at 6:30 p.m. I promise by that hour it's cooled off (slightly).



8. Rock Climbing

Top rope climbing, left, and bouldering, right, at Aiguille rock climbing gym in Longwood, Fla.

Rock climbing is the best upper body workout EVER and there's really nothing more motivating than knowing your best friend is belaying you from 15 feet below.



Rock climbing gyms are set up with an open atmosphere and lots of different challenges. Bouldering, top roping and lead climbing get any fitness enthusiast out of the typical workout routine, which is sometimes all you need to distract you from the fact that your muscles are working hard.



If you need a reason to pat yourself on the back, go climb a 36-foot wall and tell me you don't deserve a medal.



Aiguille Rock Climbing Center in Longwood and On The Edge Rock Climbing Gym in Melbourne are two of the best in all of Florida.



9. Pilates (Reformer)

Pilates reformer workout

This type of Pilates is making a comeback, possibly because of the cool equipment involved.



Using straps, handles and springs, the machine creates levels of resistance that are adjusted throughout the class depending on the muscles you're targeting. This workout is great for gradual toning, stretching and strengthening.



The "reformer" classes are only offered at certain studios, so make sure you ask. Two studios in Winter Park offer private reformer classes: Club Pilates Winter Park and The Pilates Loft Orlando.



10. Swimming

Photo by ajay bhargav GUDURU from Pexels

OK, this one can be indoor or outdoor, but it still makes the list. Hot or not, Florida's sunny summers are one of the reasons people vacation here.

Swimmers will also tell you it's the best full body and low impact workout you can find.



Find a pool at YMCA locations across Central Florida, and don't forget the SPF.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.