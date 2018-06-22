These Orlando-area parks offer sunscreen for protection

ORLANDO, Fla. - With summer officially underway, more than a dozen Orlando-area parks will provide sunscreen to protect residents.

Orange County Parks and Recreation and Orlando Health UF Health Cancer Center, with Seminole County Parks and Recreation, announced Friday that sunscreen stations have been installed at 15 Central Florida parks.

“Since installing the sunscreen dispensers in several parks, we have had positive feedback from visitors,” said Matt Suedmeyer, manager of Orange County Parks and Recreation. “Thanks to Orlando Health, guests can have a little extra sun protection."

Nine Orange County parks now hold a total of 18 sunscreen stations:

Barnett Park

Cypress Grove Park

Downey Park

Dr. P. Phillips Community Park

Fort Gatlin Recreation Complex

George Bailey Park

Kelly Park (Rock Springs)

Chapin Station (West Orange Trail)

Moss Park

According to health officials, most sunscreen products work by reflecting or scattering sunlight to protect the skin from UV rays. The sun’s UV rays can damage skin in as little as 15 minutes.

Residents are encouraged to put on broad-spectrum sunscreen before they go outside, even on slightly cloudy or cooler days.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, sun exposure is the most preventable risk factor for skin cancer. Cumulative overexposure to the sun leads to premature aging of the skin, including wrinkling and age spots, and an increased risk for skin cancer, including basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma. Repeated exposure to sunlight in the eyes can also result in cataracts and macular degeneration.

